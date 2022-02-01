Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AISHWARYA Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya tests positive for COVID-19

Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya has contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, Aishwarya took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. "Tested positive even after all the precautions..got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022. We will see what more is that you have in store for me," she wrote.

Aishwarya also shared her picture from the hospital. After learning about her diagnosis, fans wished her a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Aishwarya," a social media user commented. "Please take care," another one wrote.

Last month, Aishwarya made headlines with the news of her separation from husband and actor Dhanush. The 'Raanjhanaa' actor took to his Twitter handle and posted the statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," it continued.

Dhanush had tied the knot with Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004. At the time Dhanush was 21 and Aishwarya was 23. The two had reportedly first met when Dhanush's film 'Kadhal Kondaen' had released and have two sons together.