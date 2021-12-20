Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Raj Kundra-Aryan Khan to Pearl V Puri-Munmun Dutta, celeb controversies of 2021 that left us shocked

The year 2021 has been eventful so far. This year we saw major controversies in the entertainment industry that shocked the whole country. High profile arrests to IT raids faced by some big shot names of the industry, this year ill-favoured a lot of stars. From Bollywood's superstar, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drug case to television actor Pearl V Puri's arrest in the alleged rape case, certain topics became the centre of prime time debates. Amid the deadly second wave of coronavirus and political issues, several celebrities from showbiz landed themselves into troubles that became the talk of the country.

As this year is nearing its end, let us have a look at some of the most talked-about controversies that garnered limelight.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in alleged drugs case

Bollywood's megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a Goa-based cruise in an alleged drugs case on October 3. He was accused of the consumption and distribution of drugs. However, the probe agency failed to prove their allegations in court and Aryan was granted bail after spending 26 days in jail. Currently, he is out of jail and has been imposed with14 conditions on him. Among other things, he is asked to not leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in alleged pornography case

In July 2021, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged porn case by Mumbai Police. He was accused of creating and distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September. Not just this, several actresses including Sheryn Chopra and Poonam Panday, also alleged that they were approached by Kundra for the adult content.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case and for their alleged connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The central agency stated that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended

In May, actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules, a company spokesperson had said. Kangana’s tweets on the post-poll violence in West Bengal had sparked outrage on social media, with many demanding actions against her. Some called it a call for violence.

The Family Man 2 controversy

Manoj Bajpayee's web series The Family Man 2 faced a lot of flak ahead of its release, with several political leaders raising objections to the show for portraying Tamilians as 'terrorists' in the popular series. The Tamil Nadu government had also objected to the casting of Samantha Akkineni. In the show, actor Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari was pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raji (Samantha Akkineni).

Kartik Aaryan's fall out from Dharma productions Dostana 2

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan made it to the headlines when Karan Johar roped him for Dostana's sequel. But later the production house announced that they will be recasting for the movie. Dharma production's shared a note on Instagram. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence—we will be recasting 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon", it said. Meanwhile, there were reports that Kartik's "unprofessional" behaviour had irked the makers and they decided on dropping him from the board.

Pearl V Puri’s arrest in the alleged rape case

In June, Television actor Pearl V Puri was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and molestation case. Reportedly, the incident had taken place in 2019 on the sets of the TV show, Bepanah Pyaar. The girl who accused him happened to be the daughter of Pearl's co-star. Several celebrities had come in support of the actor. Later, he was released on bail.

Munmun Dutta, Yuvika Chaudhary casteist slur row

The Haryana police had booked actor Munmun Dutta featuring in the TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' for allegedly using a casteist slur against scheduled caste people in a video. Dutta had claimed she used the wrong word “because of her language barrier” and added she was genuinely misinformed about its meaning.

Prince Narula's wife Yuvika Chaudhary also faced criticism after she used a derogatory term in one of her Vlogs. The actress was booked under the SC/ST Act. However, she was later given interim bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court. The actress also apologised for saying the term in the video.

Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra spat

Television actor Karan Mehra, who's known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlaata Hai was arrested following a complaint by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, over a domestic fight. He was accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Later he was granted bail.

Indian Idol 12 controversy

This year's reality show came under radar after legendary singer Kishore Kumar's son and singer Amit Kumar made shocking revelations about the show. He said saying that he was paid and forced by the makers to praise every contestant irrespective of how they performed.