Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been suspended. The actress had tweeted about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her account was suspended from the microblogging platform. The actress had reacted to the violence that took place in Bengal following the Assembly Elections results announcement on Sunday. It is said that Kangana's tweet violated the rules of the platform. The actress had demanded the president's rule in the state after Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won.

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on Wednesday, May 5.