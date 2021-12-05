Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on Karan Johar's Dostana 2: 'Main khud apne talent pe yahan pe aaya hun'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan refuses to comment on Karan Johar's Dostana 2

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions in April announced that Kartik Aaryan will not be a part of Dostana 2. While there was no official reason, speculation stated that there was a fallout between Kartik and Karan. The actor, who was to star with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in the film, refused to comment on his exit from Dostana 2. At an event, Kartik said that he won't talk about his exit from Karan Johar's backed film and stated that he is not a part of any Bollywood camps. He said he has carved the niche in the industry with his talent and will continue to do the same in the future.

Talking about his Bollywood journey, Kartik said: "Main kisi camp ka part nahi hoon aur main aaj tak apni filmein ki hai, main khud apne talent pe yahaan pe aaya hoon aur aage bhi aise badta rahunga. I'm really happy ki main apna ek filmography bana raha hoon. (I am not part of any camp. I have reached here because of my talent and will continue to do so in the future. I am really happy that I’m making a filmography of my own)." Kartik said while speaking at the Agenda AajTak 2021.

In April, Dharma Production’s released an official announcement on the same. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon. – Dharma Productions," the statement read. Karan Johar unfollows Kartik Aaryan on Instagram after his Dostana 2 exit? Deets inside

Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya. It will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. In 2019, Karan Johar announced that Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor will come together for Dostana 2. The duo even shot for a week in Punjab for the film.