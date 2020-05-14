Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RMUSIC Raftaar to raise funds for background dancers amid lockdown

Rapper Raftaar has set up a livestream as part of his initiative "Chess For Charity" so as to help raise funds for background dancers who are left without work due to the lockdown.

The second edition of the initiative, which Raftaar started with in collaboration with comedian Samay Raina, brings together prominent personalities from different fields, including comics Kenny Sebastian, Biswa K Rath and Tanmay Bhat, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, dancer Raghav Juyal among others.

"The COVID 19 outbreak has proved to be a major setback to millions financially, emotionally and mentally. I've been a part of the dance community and very well understand the problems they might be facing due to this lockdown.

"I wanted to help in whatever way I could and give back to the community that gave me my identity today," Raftaar said in a statement.

The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Charitable Trusts Parivartan, 4Dog'Sake India and Cine Dancers Association.

The 31-year-old rapper said a friend of his from the Cine Dancers Association told him about the concerns and setbacks they were facing. After that, he and Samay planned the initiative.

"All of us are in this crisis together and it is only humane to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Now is the time to stand together, humans and animals alike," he added.

Recently, a group of dancers came together to appeal to the entertainment fraternity for financial assistance as their savings are running out.

The video featured a number of backup dancers, narrating how difficult it has become for them to survive amid the nation-wide lockdown since March.

