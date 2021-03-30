Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIR KAMRAN Punjabi singer Diljan Singh dies in road accident

Punjabi singer Diljan Singh passed away in a road accident at Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday. He was 31 years old. According to police reports, the singer was on his way to Amritsar from Kapurthala when his car met with an accident at Jandiala.

At Jandiala, his vehicle collided with a truck parked on the roadside. He was rushed to a private hospital but given the health complications and his serious condition he was referred to a hospital in Amritsar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The singer is survived by his wife and a daughter who are currently in Canada.They will reach India on April 5 for the cremation. Diljan rose to fame after his win at a television reality show, Sur Kshetra. He was announced as the runner up in the show.

The news bought a wave shock among his fans and the Punjab music industry. Many popular celebrities paid their condolence on social media.