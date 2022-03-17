Puneeth Rajkumar’s Birth Anniversary: Mohanlal, Yash, Suniel Shetty, Varun Tej remember James actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL Puneeth Rajkumar

On Puneeth Rajkumar's 47th birth anniversary, celebrities from the film industry remembered their beloved Appu. From Mohanlal Varun Tej to Yash and Suniel Shetty, many paid a heartfelt tribute to late superstar. Taking to Twitter, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal conveyed his best wishes for Rajkumar's last film 'James' and wrote "Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you… #PuneethRajkumar."

KGF actor Yash, who shared a close bond with the 'Appu' actor, dropped a throwback candid picture with him from the promotional event of 'Bhajarangi 2' that they attended a few days before the latter's demise. Alongside the picture, he wrote "the smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

Remembering his friend, Suniel Shetty shared "Pained that my friend #PuneethRajkumar is no longer with us & I always wish him peace & salvation. He is missed on his birth anniversary & I pray that his #James is the greatest success & tribute to the legend."

Actor Varun Tej wrote, "#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #James. Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!"

Taking to his Twitter, Sai Dharam Tej posted, "Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character. You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory. Welcoming you with all of our heart. Best wishes to the team. #PuneethRajKumarLivesOn."

Meanwhile, the late Kannada superstar's last film 'James' was released on Thursday to commemorate his 47th birth anniversary. In the film, Puneeth essays the role of a manager in a security company. James was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Karnataka alone, the film released in more than 400 theatres.

For the unversed, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.