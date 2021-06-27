Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PULKITSAMRAT Pulkit Samrat flaunts his chiseled body, says being fit is a lifestyle | PICS

According to actor Pulkit Samrat "being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack but having one doesn't hurt either! Taking to Instagram the actor shared a picture that spoke of the journey of his body transformation. Along with a photograph of himself flaunting a chiseled body, Samrat also wrote about the meaning of fitness in his life.

"Reaching there! Being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack (having one doesn't hurt either). Being fit is a lifestyle. A lifestyle consisting of healthy choices. A lifestyle consisting of regular exercise. "A lifestyle possible only with perseverance, consistency and discipline. It also needs the correct guidance," he wrote.

Have a look at his picture here:

Samrat also thanked his trainer for providing him with correct guidance. "In my case that's @sameerhansari . Thank you brother for making me push my limits and showing me what's beyond the possible," he added.

Fans are in awe of Samrat's physique. "Uff...you have become so hot," a user commented. "Body goals," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samrat will be seen in 'Fukrey 3'.

-ANI