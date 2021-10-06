Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra sizzles in yellow monokini, husband Nick Jonas drops fire emojis

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is super busy these days. From attending Global Citizen Live from Paris to flying off to different locations for her films, she has much to do. Now, the actress is having a gala time in Spain with her friends and family and her Instagram says it all. She took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of herself on a yacht in Valencia. Priyanka, who is currently shooting of her series Citadel, looked breathtaking in yellow and red monokinis. She travelled to Spain last week with her co-star Osy Ikhile.

One of the photos also featured her mother, Madhu Chopra, costume designer Sara Sensoy, her dog Diana and actor Osy Ikhile. "A perfect day off #AboutYesterday," the actress wrote alongside the pictures. While adoring fans dropped heart emojis in her comment section, Priyanka's husband and actor-singer Nick Jonas wrote, "Damn girl!" along with a fire emoticon.

Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra dropped some stunning pictures from her gala time in Paris, France. For the unversed, Priyanka travelled to the world's fashion capital on Saturday to host the Global Citizen Live event. After attending the star-studded affair, Priyanka shared a few images of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. For the occasion, she chose to wear a beautiful blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom.

"An Evening in Paris," she captioned the post. Priyanka's pictures have left her husband and singer Nick Jonas in awe of her. "Wow," he commented with heart eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the series Citadel, the global event series come from "Avengers" directors Joe and Anthony Russo. It will unite Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show is described as an action-driven spy series.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in 'Text For You' which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. The actress also has 'Matrix 4' in the pipeline along with Keanu Reeves.

