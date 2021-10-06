Shehnaaz Gill talks about life after death, says 'When a human dies, he takes the form of another human'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANMOL_WRITES59 Shehnaaz Gill talks about life after death

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away, fans and colleagues alike have been worried about his close friend and co-star Shehnaaz Gill. The duo, popularly known as 'SidNaaz' was one of the most loved pairings. Now, a video of Shehnaaz from chat show 'Social Media Star' has went viral. Shehnaaz appeared on the show alongside musician Yashraj Mukhate in August and talked about life after death. Shehnaaz explained her idea of reincarnation and said 'human beings can only be reborn as humans in next lives, and not as animals.'

On Wednesday, an unfiltered clip from the episode was released on Youtube, where host Janice Sequeira asked Shehnaaz about her fascination with crows. In Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill was heard to talking to crows in the garden area.

Janice played that clip and asked if the Punjabi actress regularly speaks with crows. Also, the host showed another video of Shehnaaz, where she was interacting with crows at home. The video was made by Shehnaaz's mother. To this, the actress that she has been doing this for a long time.

The host told Shehnaaz that her grandmother also did this and that she believed that departed souls appear in the form of crows. Disagreeing to this, Shehnaaz Gill said, "It's nothing like that. Let me tell you, now that we're talking about this. When a human dies, he takes the form of another human, never an animal."

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is heartbroken after Sidharth Shukla, died of an apparent heart attack in September. Sidharth and Shehnaaz , who touched millions of hearts with their emotional bond during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. They became popular as SidNaaz among fans who continue to shower the actress with immense love and support after Sidharth's demise.

Sidharth died on September 2. Known for his work in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.