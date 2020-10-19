Priyanka Chopra says ‘missing home’ as she cuddles with her niece

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra is missing home

Global star Priyanka Chopra is super attached to her family and keeps sharing posts dedicated to her family members. Currently, the actress who is in Los Angeles is missing her home during this coronavirus pandemic. She even shared a picture mentioning the same.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself cuddling with her cute niece Sky Krishna. In the photo it is seen that the duo are sitting on the couch where Sky is hugging PeeCee who is holding her from one hand and seems to be busy on her phone with the other.

Priyanka captioned the image saying, “Miss home.. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti.”

Although it is not clear whether the pic is a throwback or not but it is definitely one of the most adorable clicks we have come across in PeeCee’s Insta posts.

As soon as the actress shared the picture, it started getting attention from her fans and many celebrities including her hubby Nick Jonas, actor Rajkumar Rao have liked the pic. Overall so far the post has garnered almost 8 lakh ‘likes’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Shonali Bose. The film also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

She will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports, the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast. PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

