Priyanka Chopra's latest post about 'expectation vs reality' will leave you in awe of her beauty

The coronavirus lockdown has left people glued to their mobile screens and for Bollywood fans, it has been a blessing as they got to see the creative side of their favourite celebrity. Similar goes the case with International icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has been treating fans with something new every now and then. From sending out her help in the time of crisis to having fun with her dogs Diana and Gino, Priyanka's lockdown stories have been an interesting one so far. Yet again she posted another photo of herself and set the Sunday mood right by sharing an 'expectation vs reality' photo on Instagram which will leave you wanting for more.

PeeCee, in the first photo looks spell-bounding as she wore a dusty rose coloured monokini ​with a plunging neckline and what seems like a sarong or a shrug. Complementing her look was her pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses and her massive wedding ring. But soon what caught attention was the second photo which left everyone ROFLing as the actress is seen laying down in the sun with the shrug on her face. Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, "Expectation vs. Reality."

Priyanka Chopra is currently in quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas and family in the US. On Thursday (Friday in India), Priyanka shared a throwback clip from one of her earlier films Karam in which she can be seen singing the song Tinka Tinka. She wrote, "Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years."

She even wished her manager on her birthday and shared a heartwarming post for her reading, "Happiest birthday my dear Anj...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved."

Priyanka has been sharing photos on her Instagram giving a glimpse into her quarantine days. Check out some of them below:

On the film front, she will next be seen in the digital film, The White Tiger, starring RajKummar Rao.

