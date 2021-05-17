Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas suffers injury during shoot, returns home from hospital

American star and Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas was injured while shooting for a new show. While details about the accident or the injury are awaited, Jonas had to be taken to a hospital close by in an ambulance. Reportedly, it was a major one as Nick had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The unit of the show has, however, kept the details about this upcoming project under wraps. According to TMZ, Nick has returned home.

"Nick was on set when something happened," said sources, adding that Jonas was back home on Sunday night. He is scheduled to appear on "The Voice" on Monday night.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made news recently for raising money to help India battle the second wave of COVID-19. They organized a charity to raise funds for those who are affected by COVID and are currently in need of oxygen and vaccination supplies. The duo has raised $1 million. Sharing a video, Priyanka and Nick expressed their gratitude to those who contributed and said 'we are better together.'

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.

All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."

On the professional front, Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares cute picture from 'the place where time stands still'