Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth’s ex-fiancee Ishita Kumar gets married, see wedding pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's former fiancee, Ishita Kumar, has tied the knot. Sharing pictures from the ceremony that took place in London, Ishita posted some glimpses of her wedding on Instagram. In the candid photos, she is seen seated with her husband as they are busy completing the wedding rituals.

Keeping it simple, Ishita captioned the wedding post as, "All my love." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Ishita had called off their wedding in 2019. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019, However, things didn't turn out as planned. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas along with actress' cousin Parineeti Chopra had flown down to Mumbai for the celebrations. The pictures from the intimate ceremony also surfaced on the Internet.

In fact, Priyanka had also shared a post for Ishita to welcome her into the family. It is still available on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Priyanka, who made her digital debut with "The White Tiger" co-starring Aadarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao earlier this year. She also released her memoir book 'Unfinished.' On the film's front, Priyanka Chopra is developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse.

Priyanka also joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves, reports deadline.com.