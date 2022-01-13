Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra opens up on her 'desire' of having a baby with Nick Jonas

Highlights Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been open about their desire of having a kid

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018

Priyanka is set to make her Bollywood comeback with a movie co-starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't seem to have enough of the celebrity couple. From their mushy pictures on social media to stylish red carpet moments, the lovebirds surely know how to set relationship goals. While the couple is going strong after their 2018 marriage, the conversation around them having a baby can't seem to slow down.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka replied. When pointed out that both Priyanka and Nick lead very busy lives, she said, “No, we’re not too busy to practice."

Earlier, both Nick and Priyanka have expressed their desire to have a kid. In 2019, Priyanka said that having a baby was on her to-do list. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she said during an interview with Vogue India.

In an interview to E!, Nick had separately said that having children is something that they 'hope happens'. "She (Priyanka) is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," Nick had said on the baby question.

On the work front, Priyanka was seen in The Matrix Resurrections in a cameo role. Amazon Prime Video series Citadel from Russo Brothers is one of highly anticipated projects. She is also set to make her Bollywood comeback with Jee Le Zaraa.