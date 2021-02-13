Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get candid about their wedding celebrations, remember 'sombre' & 'milni'

Acting sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author with the release of her first book, 'Unfinished: A Memoir.' While Nick Jonas is in Los Angeles and Priyanka in London, the duo had a virtual interactive session to discuss about the book. During the session, the couple got candid in a conversation as Nick teased Priyanka about losing to him at the ring game and other pos-wedding and wedding games. In a clip shared online by a user on Instagram, Nick asked Priyanka about her favourite memory from the wedding.

Replying to the same, Nick teased the actress saying “Was it when I beat you like, three or four times at the ring game? Or the other various wedding games that I won?”

Funny! ..... “So, most north Indian weddings have little games built into them which the bride and groom have to play, and yes, Nick may have beat me multiple times,” she reacted, but he corrected her, “Me, and my family and friends.”

Talking about the wedding games and fun, Priyanka further said that "Team Groom fairly and squarely may have won, except for cricket." Nick said, "the families come together."

“You know, that part was my favourite, actually. Just to be able to see your family and my family sort of getting to know each other and dipping into things that they had never done. Especially my Indian family...a lot of them had never been to a Christian wedding, so for them to understand... Especially that moment when your mom at the rehearsal told everyone that this is a sombre moment and everyone has to be quiet. But the Indians couldn't be quiet. As soon as everyone started walking down the aisle, they were like, 'yeaaaah',” Priyanka said with a loud laugh.

“It was just really funny. The same way around, to see the milni where everyone was just picking each other up, your side of the family, my side of the family…. Just how much people respected and enjoyed our differences...that was my favourite part,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. The duo got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 in a fairy tale wedding.