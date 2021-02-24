Thursday, February 25, 2021
     
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares memes on herself, says 'thanks guys for making my day'

The joke's on Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently with fan-made memes flooding social media, and the actress is having a good laugh on herself. Priyanka has been posting a string of memes on Instagram stories all through Wednesday, featuring her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2021 23:42 IST
The joke's on Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently with fan-made memes flooding social media, and the actress is having a good laugh on herself. Priyanka has been posting a string of memes on Instagram stories all through Wednesday, featuring her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.

A user compared Priyanka's look like a new pokemon named Priyankemon, while another imagined her as a ball that Virat Kohli was about to catch during cricketing action. Others fashioned blow horns, hot air balloons and parachutes out of Priyanka in her bloated costume. Users turned her into a green firecracker and a pufferfish.

One meme read: "When mom says 'boriya bistar samet aur nikal jaa yahan se' (when mom says, 'pack your bag and get out of here')."

The actress thanked fans for making her day.

She wrote on Instagram stories: "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys."

The costume is one of many that Priyanka wore during a video call with the internet sensation dog, Tika.

 

