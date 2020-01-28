Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammy 2020 outfit, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi stand in support

Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for Grammy 2020 outfit

Priyanka Chopra stirred a storm on the internet when she shared photos from her Grammy 2020 appearance on Monday. Not just she looked heavenly but made a style statement with her Ralph and Russo ivory dress. She was accompanied by her perfect date, her American singer husband Nick Jonas. Soon after the pictures surfaced online, many fans showered the ‘desi girl’ with compliments. However, there was an army of people as well who trolled her for baring it all at the red carpet.

This is not the first time that the Priyanka Chopra has been brutally trolled by the netizens, which is why, she didn’t react to them. But actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame came out in support of her. It started with designer Wendell Rodricks commented on Priyanka’s appearance wrote, “@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it.”

Replying to his post, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned down a long note appreciating the actress’ choice of not hiding her belly with her clutch and also for send out a statement that today’s women are bold and beautiful. She wrote, “Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one.”

She added, “So dear men. We are not ur pre pubescent hipless perverted fantasy or your teenage gay boy flat chested contortion. We are real women, we have breasts, we have fat we have water retention and we rock and roll.”

On the other hand, Kaitlyn responded to the trolls on Priyanka’s photo shared by the People Magazine and wrote, “Beautiful powerful women. Disgusting comments from sad women.” On the mentioned post, trolls have called PeeCee an ‘embarrassment’ and that she puts ‘Indian women to shame’.

Nevertheless, PeeCee knows exactly how to deal with these trolls. She always gives it back to them with her work or another dynamic style statement. We are waiting for it now!

