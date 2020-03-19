Priyanka Chopra asks fans for queries on Coronavirus, WHO Director General Dr Tedros to answer

Priyanka Chopra asks fans for queries on Coronavirus

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra is also one of the celebrities who is urging fans to stay safe and protect themselves from the COVID-19 by going into self-quarantine. The actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram to share with her fans that she has been in quarantine with husband Nick Jonas for eight days now and how important it is to keep isolated during this pandemic. While PeeCee urged the fans to take all precautionary measures, she also asked them about their queries on the novel coronavirus, to be answered by WHO Director-General.

Priyanka revealed that she will be going LIVE on her social media with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Maria Van Kerkhove where they will be answering all the queries and misconceptions about the COVID-19. She asked the fans to send in their queries and she already has her long list ready.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a video on Instagram in which she urged the fans to stock on compassion and love during this ‘dark time’. She captioned the video saying, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

Earlier, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros also nominated Priyanka Chopra along with another Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone for the Safe Hands challenge. The World Health Organization launched the challenge called 'Safe Hands' on March 13, urging people to regularly wash their hands as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. For the challenge, the celebrities are seen explaining how you should wash your hands in order to safeguard yourself from COVID-19.

On the related note, the Coronavirus outbreak in multiple parts of the country has forced the film fraternity to go into self-quarantine. Actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan and others have been keeping their fans updated about their activities through various social media posts during their self-quarantine period.

