Image Source : TWITTER Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra nominated by WHO Director General to join 'Safe Hands' challenge

Bollywood beauties and global icons Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been nominated by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to join the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge on Monday. The World Health Organization has kicked off the challenge called 'Safe Hands', urging people to regularly wash their hands as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Among many celebrities like K-Pop band BTS, Bill Gates, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Maggie De Block and others, he asked PeeCee and Deepika to join as well.

I now nominate:@deepikapadukone@priyankachopra@Schwarzenegger@CTurlington

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

I now nominate@SecAzar @jensspahn @olivierveran@Maggie_DeBlock @JaneRuth_Aceng

to take the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their video & calling on at least another 3 people to join us! Together, we can beat #COVID19! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 15, 2020

WHO launched the challenge on March 13 and many celebrities have even posted their videos of washing hands the correct way. For the challenge, the celebrities are seen explaining how you should wash your hands in order to safeguard yourself from COVID-19.

On the related note, the Coronavirus outbreak in multiple parts of the country has forced the film fraternity to go into self-quarantine. Film bodies like FWICE, IMPPA and IFTDA have decided to stop the shooting of all the films and television shows across India for a brief period amid coronavirus outbreak. As per ANI, the bodies decided to stop the shooting of all the entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March looking at the current scare from coronavirus in the country and the world.

Film bodies,including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association,Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film&Television Directors' Association,in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March,in view of #CoronaVirus — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

