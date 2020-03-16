Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra nominated by WHO Director General to join 'Safe Hands' challenge

Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Among many celebrities like K-Pop band BTS, Bill Gates, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Maggie De Block and others, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus nominated Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to join the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2020 14:55 IST
Bollywood beauties and global icons Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have been nominated by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to join the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge on Monday. The World Health Organization has kicked off the challenge called 'Safe Hands', urging people to regularly wash their hands as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Among many celebrities like K-Pop band BTS, Bill Gates, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Maggie De Block and others, he asked PeeCee and Deepika to join as well.

WHO launched the challenge on March 13 and many celebrities have even posted their videos of washing hands the correct way. For the challenge, the celebrities are seen explaining how you should wash your hands in order to safeguard yourself from COVID-19.

On the related note, the Coronavirus outbreak in multiple parts of the country has forced the film fraternity to go into self-quarantine. Film bodies like FWICE, IMPPA and IFTDA have decided to stop the shooting of all the films and television shows across India for a brief period amid coronavirus outbreak. As per ANI, the bodies decided to stop the shooting of all the entertainment products from 19 March to 31 March looking at the current scare from coronavirus in the country and the world.

 

