Priyanka Chopra announces help for LA kids adjusting to new classroom environment amid COVID-19

Priyanka Chopra announces help for LA kids to adjust to new classroom environment amid COVID-19

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is doing every bit to raise awareness about the China borne novel coronavirus. Due to the widespread illness, the studies of the children have been badly affected. Since success in education is crucial for PeeCee, therefore the Quantico actress in her recent social media revelation she announced help to Los Angeles students who are adjusting to the virtual classroom environment amid the pandemic by distributing headphones to them. For this, she has even collaborated with an NGO that would help her do the same.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video message in which she talked about her decision to team up with an NGO. Captioning the same, she wrote, "In this crazy time right now it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment and success in education have been two causes so close to my heart always. I am working with my partners at JBL to provide headphones for children in Los Angeles who are currently adapting to the new virtual classroom."

Further, she said, "We are all going to get through this together." Have a look:

This isn't the first time, Priyanka has announced any help as days ago she announced reward worth $100,000 to four women warriors who have been selflessly working to make a difference during this coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @BONVIVSeltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet… pic.twitter.com/g4NRultQuY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 8, 2020

She has been tirelessly working with WHO and in the wake of the same, announced her association in the LIVE concert with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Lady Gaga and John Elton to raise funds for COVID-19. The event will take place on April 18 and will see many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At Home live event.

On April 18th @glblctzn will host One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential communities. Visit https://t.co/P7892bxw3u to learn more. pic.twitter.com/NJ6NvGItZn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 6, 2020

Not only this, she even took part in the short film 'FAMILY' creating awareness for coronavirus which had a slew of celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt among many others. Have a look:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus