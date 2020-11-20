Image Source : PTI Prabhudheva got married to his physiotherapist in Mumbai in September?

Filmmaker and choreographer Prabhudheva has reportedly married his physiotherapist in September. The rumours are rife that the filmmaker got hitched in a private wedding ceremony at his Mumbai residence, Green Acres, in September and the duo is currently living together in Chennai. There was a lot of buzz that Prabhudheva is gearing up to get married soon, however, media reports have claimed that the wedding already happened earlier and he kept it a secret. This is Prabhudheva's second marriage. He was married to Ramlatha aka Latha in 1995 and the couple gave birth to three children. However, in 2011, the duo decided to part way and got divorced.

While Prabhudeva or his team has not confirmed or announced his marriage, a popular Tamil daily DT Next reported, "The latest reports are all baseless. Prabhu Deva got married in September and his wife is a physiotherapist and not his niece. They were seeing each other for quite some time now. She was treating him for his back injury and the wedding took place a couple of months ago. The couple is now living in Chennai"

Prabhudeva's personal life has been in the limelight many times. Previously, he was rumoured to be dating actress Nayanthara after the duo worked together. It is said that the duo dated from 2010 to 2012. In a TOI interview, Nayanthara even opened up about the breakup and said, "To get into a break-up for anyone is the most difficult phase in their life. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I can't get into how I dealt with it but I have to if I want to move on and live my life."

On the work front, Prabhudeva last directed Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which released in December 2019. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Radhe: your Most wanted Bhai, also starring Salman Khan. The film was scheduled to release earlier this year but got pushed due to the Covid crisis.