Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BHATT Pooja Bhatt had to initially say no to Bombay Begums despite loving synopsis. Know why

Actress Pooja Bhatt recalls initially saying no to the upcoming series Bombay Begums despite loving the synopsis. She managed to fit in the project only when the makers reworked the schedule.

"They sent me a synopsis. I loved the world. I thought that these four characters, these four women, were quite fascinating. I was touched that they thought of me but I had to, unfortunately, say no. And for whatever it's worth, they decided to push their schedule. Then, they came back to me a few months later," recalled Pooja.

She added: "I just decided to take the leap. I thought that when life is banging on your door, the least you can do is throw it open and let life in. So I just said yes. And I think it's the best decision I've made."

Director Alankrita Shrivastava's Bombay Begums is a series exploring the lives of five modern Indian women in Mumbai, is all set to premiere on Netflix on International Women's Day on March 8. The series also stars Shahana Goswami Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand along with Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.

The director said she has tried to create a world that reflects the realities of urban working women.

"I hope audiences relate to the characters and find pieces of their own journey reflected in the story. I am excited and proud that Bombay Begums is coming on Netflix on the occasion of International Women’s Day."

ALSO READ: 'Bombay Begums' to release on Netflix on International Women's Day

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content, Chernin Entertainment, the story revolves around five women across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India.