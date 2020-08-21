Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJABEDI Pooja Bedi, who's engaged to Maneck Contractor talks about getting married again

Love has no boundaries, it can happen to anyone, and at any time. Pooja Bedi who is currently engaged to businessman Maneck Contractor occupied space in the top trends after her interview in which she spoke about her second marriage. The actress while speaking to TOI said that her children daughter Alaya Furniturewalla and son Omar are the ones who have been encouraging her to 'settle down' in life. For the unversed, Pooja was previously married to Farhan Furniturewala from 1994 - 2003. Ever since their divorce, she has been a single mother to both of them. Pooja says that her past relationships did not make her cynical about marriage.

Pooja told the portal, "Experiences in life are supposed to make you better, not bitter. If one marriage doesn’t work out, it’s not necessary that the second one won’t. My dad (Kabir Bedi) has been married four times. He has married some wonderful women, we have had wonderful step-moms and his relationships and marriages have taken him from strength to strength."

Talking about her plans of a second marriage, she said, "More than I wanting to be married, it has been my kids who tell me that I should settle down. They are still fond of the wonderful men I brought in their life... They are fond of all my exes. But they don't want me to mess this up. They are extremely fond of Maneck. They even tell me, 'Mummy, look at Daddy, he's married Laila aunty (Feroz Khan's daughter Laila Khan) and had a child'."

Pooja announced her engagement on Twitter by sharing two pictures - one of her engagement ring and another with her fiancé Maneck. Alongside she had writte, "He has literally swept me off my feet... i accepted Maneck Contractor’s proposal whilst sailing in a hot air balloon. Wish all of you a lifetime of happiness & to always dream of a rainbow at the end of a storm."

Talking about the couple, Maneck was Pooja’s senior at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. The two of them reconnected on a WhatsApp group chat after several years and soon fell in love. They started dating in 2018 and on the occasion of Valentine’s Day last year, he asked her to marry him in the most romantic way possible.

On the work front, she made her debut in Bollywood in 1991 film Vishkanya. She's well known for her role in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which also stars Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka. Pooja was a part of reality show Bigg Boss 5 and now she will next be seen a Netflix web-series Masaba Masaba.

