PM Modi lauds Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and others for donating to coronavirus relief fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to film personalities for their contributions to the PM-CARES Fund launched to help the nation combat coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the PM shared a series of tweets thanking celebrities who have come forward to back his appeal. In an evening Tweet Modi said, "People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19."

In another tweet, he added,"India's stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They're playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES."

Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank leading film personalities @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @aliaa08, @karanjohar for supporting PM-CARES.



By being proactive and taking right precautions we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

The Prime Minister thanked celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, singer Guru Randhawa and actors Ranvir Shorey, Nana Patekar for contributing to the PM Modi CARES Fund.

India’s stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They’re playing a leading role in raising awareness as well as in contributing to PM-CARES. Thanks @nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik and @TheShilpaShetty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

I pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES fund .Be it supplies,food,essentials or the research that humanity needs right now ,our support matters.We need to stand up,In whatever capacity we can,for those that are more vulnerable & in distress @narendramodi #jaiho #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/e2VfBurD7J — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 29, 2020

The pandemic coronavirus has been slowly and steadily spreading its wings in India. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 21-day lockdown in the country and has asked everyone to stay at home. This lockdown has severely hit the daily wage workers in the country who are left with now work and no way to head back to their hometowns or villages. The state and the central government is doing its best to ensure that the basic needs of these people are fulfilled. Extending their support, several Bollywood celebrities are doing their bit by donating to the PM-Cares fund.

