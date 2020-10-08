PM Modi's Jan Andolan: Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh & other celebs extend their support

Thursday, October 08, 2020
     
PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona. In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India's fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virusCelebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and others took to Twitter to join the campaign against coronavirus.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2020 17:51 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN/KANGANA/RAKUL

Several Bollywood celebrities on Thursday supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Unite2FightCorona' and urged countrymen to follow social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 fight is people-driven and asked the citizens to #Unite2FightCorona. In his clarion call, the Prime Minister said India's fight against COVID-19 gets strength from COVID warriors, and the country has to continue the momentum and protect the citizens from the virusCelebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and others took to Twitter to join the campaign against coronavirus. Have a look at how these celebs reacted:

Kangana Ranaut urged people to "pledge" to unite and fight in the testing times of the pandemic. "The worldwide crisis of Corona may have many setbacks but it has the possibility of bringing us together like never before, let's pledge to #Unite2FightCorona@narendramodi@PrakashJavdekar thanks for this initiative #Unite2FightCorona," she tweeted.

'ABCD 2' actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan asked people to maintain "do gaj ki doori," and wear masks. "Do gaj ki doori, mask hai zaroori #Unite2FightCorona," tweeted Shraddha Kapoor. "Do gaj ki doori mask hain zaroori #Unite2FightCorona. Don't fight each other fight corona," tweeted Dhawan.

Actor Parineeti Chopra also took to the platform to share "3 mantras to make India safe." "My 3 mantras to make India safe: Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing. Let's join PM's Jan Andolan against Covid. @narendramodi @PMOIndia @MIB_India #Unite2FightCorona," tweeted Chopra.

'3 Idiots' actor R Madhavan also took to Twitter and said, "Thank you sir. Best to be reminded not to let our guard down. We can and will beat this together." 

Salman Khan took to Twitter to support the campaign and asked his fans to maintain social distancing, wear masks to keep their hands sanitised. "Bhaiyo, beheno aur mitron In difficult times mein, only do three things: 6ft ka distance, mask peheno & wash & sanitise ur hands," tweeted Khan.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "The three weapons to stay safe - wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain social distancing. Let’s join the PM’s call for the fight against Covid, and keep ourselves and our families safe. #Unite2FightCorona!"

-With ANI inputs

