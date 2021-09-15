Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Pippa: Ishaan Khatter shares FIRST look from war drama as shooting begins today

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday treated his fans and followers with an exciting piece of news as he shared the first look of his upcoming Indo-Pakistan war drama Pippa. He also revealed that the shooting of the film has also begun today. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, 'Pippa' is a heroic tank battle film that underscores the bravery of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh.

1971: A Nation Comes of Age", the poster read. Sharing his first look from the film, Ishaan took to Instagram and wrote, "This is going to be special. 'Shooting' begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed." RSVP and Roy Kapur Films are backrolling the upcoming project.

Speaking about the same, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told. I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves, and that we have an accomplished director like Raja and an amazing cast and crew, to bring this vision to life. The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theatres next year." Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman will be scoring music for Pippa.

-with ANI inputs