PICS: Ananya Panday reveals what makes her smile these days

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday reveals what makes her smile these days

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user, who is known for her infectious smile. The actress recently opened up about a list of things that makes her happy. Taking to her social media handles, the actress shared a bunch of pictures, where she is seen enjoying a cookie while sitting at a park. The pictures shows her posing with a couple of friends and her doggo Astro, a sunset pink skyline, a snapshot of coffee, and a serene beach.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "making Ananya smile 101." The list begins with an amazing glimpse of Ananya enjoying a cookie. Followed by her posing with a few friends and her pooch Astro. It continues with a picture of a mesmerising sunset which and some coffee.

Take a look:

Recently gave a glimpse of how she pampers herself. In the pics, Ananya wore a face pack and clicked some cute mirror-selfie. She repeated the mantra on the back of her phone in her caption with some modification. Ananya was seen dressed in a comfy T-shirt. The show stealer has to be Ananya's hair band, which has a pretty bow at the top.

"It's never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)," she wrote in the caption underlining the self-beauty care and flashing a slight pout in one of the frames.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in 'Liger.' She also stars in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Ananya Panday indulges in skin care routine, says 'never a bad idea to be kind to yourself'