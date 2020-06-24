Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE_4 Photographer reacts to Deepika Padukone's comment over Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone had slammed celebrity photographer for sharing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral video on social media without taking permission from his family. The actress found it wrong to share such a video without consent and put her opinion forward by commenting on the post. Now, the photographer has reacted and said that paparazzi is slammed when everyone else has been breaking the guidelines.

Viral Bhayani in a series of tweets wrote, "Instagram cannot be monetized but said that to monetize on a funeral would be cheap. Do you think I covered #basuchatterjee recent funeral to make money?" He added, "A lot of tv channels and media houses were doing live coverage of the funeral and none of them were following any guidelines but at the end of the days the paps are slammed" He also tagged actress Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's team in the tweets.

Another tweet read, "If you call people for your party they turn up for drinks but when the same person dies? This is a mean industry, I have covered so many funerals and it is always a Raza Murad or Ashoke Pandit who come to pay respect"

"I'm always open to criticism and and negativity as it all helps me. I'm alone handling my social media so I make a lot of mistakes but my followers always correct me when I'm wrong and yes my posts are weird and always "attention seeking" but I'm not," he said.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone had commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral video in which his body was being taken to the creamatorium from the hospital. The caption of the video read, "Please note my images and videos cannot be posted on any platforms without my written consent." To this, the actress commented, "Right. But it is OK for you to take this video and not only post it but also probably monetise it without his or his family’s written consent?"

On a related note, police have been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and have interrogated all his close friends and family, including rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Also, A complaint was filed before a court in Bihar on Saturday accusing actress Rhea of having abetted the deceased actor's suicide. On June 14, the actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment.

