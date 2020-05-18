Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONUSOOD People requesting Sonu Sood on social media to help them reach home

Ever since news reports of Sonu Sood arranging transportation for migrant workers to their hometowns became public, the Bollywood actor's social media timeline is being flooded with requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

On Monday, a student from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who is stuck in Maharashtra's Thane, requested Sonu Sood to send him home citing the reason as his mother's illness. "@SonuSood sir I'm a student & I stuck in thane. Nobody is helping me. My mother is very ill, she is very worried for me. I have to go to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. you're my last hope, please help me sir please..." tweeted the student also sharing his mobile number.

Reacting to his tweet, Sonu Sood replied: "Tell your mom you are seeing her soon."

Tell your mom you are seeing her soon ❣️ https://t.co/DlC4lubhc0 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2020

Another user tweeted saying he along with a group of 20 people need help to go to their hometown in Bihar as they are stuck in Nalasopara in the outskirts of Mumbai. The user also mentioned in his tweet that his mother is crying everyday for him.

"Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon," replied Sonu Sood.

Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon. 🙏 https://t.co/eCotmc2KQW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2020

Innumerable such requests are flooding the actor's timeline day and night everyday.

Talking to India TV, Sonu said, "These workers have names, we keep calling them migrants...they made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes? Every step they take on the highway, wouldn't they be thinking that we did so much and built the country over so many years, and we have been forced to do this. It is very important I think everyone has to come forward. You are answerable as a human being, please come out and help all you can to ensure that every single of them reaches their home."

Actor Sonu Sood has been tirelessly working to provide relief to the daily wage workers during these tough times and has also been very active to help the corona warriors during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has already given away his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces and has donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab. Sonu has also been providing food to migrant workers in association with Neeti Goel.

-WITH IANS INPUTS

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Related Video