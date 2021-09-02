Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEGASURYAPROD Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veeramallu' to release in April 2022

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan's film 'Hari Hara Veeramallu' will release in theatres on April 29, 2022. The announcement was made on Thursday on the occasion of Pawan's 50th birthday. The official Twitter handle of the film's production house, Mega Surya Production, made the big announcement.

"Happy Birthday to The MIGHTY POWER @PawanKalyan garu. The Legendary Heroic Outlaw #HariHaraVeeraMallu will arrive on 29 April, 2022."

The film, which is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, stars actress Nidhii Agerwal as the female lead. The film is set in the 17th century and marks the first collaboration between Pawan and Krish.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayan title song is out on his birthday. In the song, a traditional and folk singer is seen introducing Pawan Kalyan’s character and the history of his family starting from his grandfather. Another unique thing about the song is S Thaman and his music band can be seen composing and singing the song in the thick jungle.

Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics are the bullets of the blazing rifle and describe Pawan Kalyan’s intense character. Ram Miriyala, Sri Krishna and Prithvi Chandra croons the number with high pitch vocals. What’s more, only few visuals of Pawan Kalyan in an action-packed avatar in Lungi gives all the elevations.

The Power Anthem from the team is a memorable gift to Pawan Kalyan fans and movie buffs on the very special day.

Bheemla Nayak is scheduled for worldwide release on January 12th for Sankranthi, 2022.