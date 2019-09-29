Patna Floods: Manoj Bajpayee prays for everyone's safety as situation turns worse

Image Source : TWITTER Patna Floods: Manoj Bajpayee prays for everyone's safety

Heavy rains in several parts of Bihar have thrown normal life out of gear since Friday. The rains have affected road, rail traffic, healthcare facilities, offices and schools. In capital Patna, several areas including the main chowks of the city have been submerged under water. Now actor Manoj Bajpayee has taken to social media urging people to stay safe and sound.

Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to extend his support to Patna floods wishing everyone to stay safe."Reports of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation coming in from PATNA.hope all of you are safe!!!", said the actor.

Reports of heavy rainfall and flood like situation coming in from PATNA.hope all of you are safe!!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 29, 2019

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has made his digital devuyt with The Family Man on Amazon Prime. Talking about the same, the actor in an interview with India Today said, The Family Man is unique. I don't think anything like this has ever been done in (Hindi) cinema. Srikant Tiwari is a spy but his job is like any other government job. He's struggling to make ends meet, he's unable to give his family the little things he should be able to. The most important thing in that is time. He was a brilliant student; he could have chosen any other career path but he loves this, yet struggles with guilt. He has negative shades too. He's a whole character in that sense".

