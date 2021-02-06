Image Source : TWITTER/THEACADEMY Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music' dies at 91

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91, confirmed his manager on Friday. He rose to prominence for his critically-acclaimed film 'Sound of Music' and was also critically lionised as among the pre-eminent Shakespeareans of the past century. The Canadian born actor has bagged two Tonys and two Emmys, along with the Oscar.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us," Deadline quoted Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years.

His wife, Elaine Taylor, said the cause of his death was a blow to the head as a result of a fall. Apart from 'Sound of Music', Plummer is also known for 'All the Money in the World' and 'The Last Station', in an almost seven-decade-old career encompassing acting opportunities from some of dramatic literature's greatest works to some of commercial entertainment's crassest exploitations.

Born on December 13, 1929, in Toronto, Plummer began his professional career on stage and radio in both French and English. After his New York debut in 1954, the actor went on to star in many celebrated productions on Broadway and London's West End, winning accolades on both sides of the Atlantic, according to Deadline.

-With ANI inputs