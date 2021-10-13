Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • NIA arrests 4 terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,07,653: Union Health Ministry
  • India's Covid tally rises to 3,40,01,743 with 15,823 new cases; 226 more fatalities push death toll to 4,51,189
  • Sensex rallies 337.41 pts to hit a fresh lifetime high of 60,621.72 in opening session; Nifty jumps 74.15 pts to 18,066.10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. On Kishore Kumar's 34th death anniversary, listen to these 10 evergreen songs by the irreplaceable gem

On Kishore Kumar's 34th death anniversary, listen to these 10 evergreen songs by the irreplaceable gem

Kishore Kumar has and will always be everybody’s favourites. Born with a mesmerizing voice, the legendary singer impressed many with many songs that are still popular among people. On the event of his 34th death anniversary, we bring to you a compilation of 10 most evergreen hits.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 9:49 IST
On Kishore Kumar's 34th death anniversary, listen to these 10 evergreen songs by the irreplaceable g
Image Source : INSTA/SUJITKUACHARYA

On Kishore Kumar's 34th death anniversary, listen to these 10 evergreen songs by the irreplaceable gem 

There are certain celebrities who have managed to cast a spell on everyone with their work and one amongst those is Kishore Kumar. The legendary singer was born in Khandwa, present-day Madhya Pradesh in 1929 by the name Abhas Kumar Ganguly. He has given some blockbuster hit songs in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu language. Not only this but he was also an actor, screenwriter, director, producer and composer. Known as the irreplaceable gem of the Indian cinema, the singer has and will always remain in the hearts of people. He took his last breath in 1987 but is still remembered for his work. On the ocassion of his 34th birth anniversary, it would be perfect to remember the maestro with some of iconic songs.

Have a look:

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahe Ga

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai

Gaata Rahe Mera Dil

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala 

Roop Tera Mastana

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si

Taki O Taki 

 

 

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News