On Kishore Kumar's 34th death anniversary, listen to these 10 evergreen songs by the irreplaceable gem 

There are certain celebrities who have managed to cast a spell on everyone with their work and one amongst those is Kishore Kumar. The legendary singer was born in Khandwa, present-day Madhya Pradesh in 1929 by the name Abhas Kumar Ganguly. He has given some blockbuster hit songs in Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu language. Not only this but he was also an actor, screenwriter, director, producer and composer. Known as the irreplaceable gem of the Indian cinema, the singer has and will always remain in the hearts of people. He took his last breath in 1987 but is still remembered for his work. On the ocassion of his 34th birth anniversary, it would be perfect to remember the maestro with some of iconic songs.
Have a look:
O Mere Dil Ke Chain
Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se
Pyar Deewana Hota Hai
Chhod Do Aanchal Zamana Kya Kahe Ga
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Mere Sapno Ki Rani
Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai
Gaata Rahe Mera Dil
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala
Roop Tera Mastana
Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si
Taki O Taki