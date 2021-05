Image Source : INSTA/NICKJONAS Nick Jonas opens up about his biking accident, says he cracked a rib and feeling okay

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident and is "doing all right". According to a TMZ report, Jonas was injured late Saturday night and was hospitalised briefly thereafter. The 28-year-old singer, who has been serving as a coach on "The Voice" for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set of the NBC singing competition series.

Jonas gave a health update to the viewers on the Monday episode of the show. "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.

"I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he added.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Nick had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The unit of the show has, however, kept the details about this upcoming project under wraps. According to TMZ, Nick has returned home. "Nick was on set when something happened," said sources, adding that Jonas was back home on Sunday night. He is scheduled to appear on "The Voice" on Monday night.

The panel for the ongoing 20th season of "The Voice" also features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.