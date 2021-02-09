Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh celebrate Valentine's week with mushy Instagram posts. Seen yet?

Singer Neha Kakkar and the love of her life Rohanpreet Singh surprised everyone with they tied the knot in a private ceremony. Ever since they have been treating their fans with adorable pictures and videos from their vacation, outing or public appearances. Now that it's the month of February, all eyes were on the newly-wedded couple as to how they will be celebrating the Valentine's day this year. Well, our expectations were certainly met as the duo started off the day with Rose Day celebration and shared glimpses of the same on social media. Not only this, but they even wished each other on Propose Day with mushy posts.

The 'Kaala Chashmah' singer took to Instgram and shared loved-up video alongwith a post on Rose Day and wrote, "You complete me, Rohanpreet Singh. Happy Rose Day! Rohu and all my #NeHearts." Not only her but even her Rohu baby shared pictures and captioned it, "Happy Rose Day my beautiful Nehu ji.'

Rohan even surprised Neha with a bouquet of roses, the picture of which was shared by her on Instagram story. Alongside, she wrote, "This man. My Rohu baby is the best."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohanpreet Singh & Neha Kakkar Rose Day celebration

Next in line came Propose Day on which Rohan shared a picture form the day when he proposed to Neha. Alongside he wrote, "Happy Propose Day my love. Thank you so much for marrying me. Thank you so much for making life so beautiful like you."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohanpreet Singh & Neha Kakkar Propose Day celebration

Both of them met during the shooting of their song Nehu Da Vyah and soon cupid struck after which they got married. On the work front, the couple recently made an appearance on Indian Idol's Valentine's Day special episode. Not just them even, host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal appeared on the show.

Neha Kakkar who recently sang a song with Yo Yo Honey Singh titled 'Saiyaan Ji' is popular for tracks like Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare, Dilbar etc. While for Rohanpreet, he has participated in reality shows like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.