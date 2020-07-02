Image Source : TWITTER/NEHA DHUPIA Neha Dhupia talks about body positivity: Your weighing scale doesn't define you

Actress Neha Dhupia says it took a while for her to be proud and comfortable in her own skin, adding that it is important to be "kind to yourself and your body". "Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough," Neha said in her Twitter post.

She added: "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! … #beenthruthicknthin."

The actress also shared multiple pictures of herself from different stages of her life to prove her point. She also shared a clip from the auditions of "MTV Roadies Revolution" to talk about embracing inclusiveness.

In the upcoming episode of "Roadies Revolution", Neha will also be seen talking about how she had put on 23 kgs during her pregnancy phase and was afraid that it might cost her the show. However, she was included in the show irrespective of her appearance.

Neha, who is married to actor Angad Bedi, gave birth to daughter Mehr in November 2018.

Neha tied the knot in a surprise wedding at a Delhi gurudwara in 2018. Talking about her married life Neha in an earlier interview said,“If the one you love the most is willing to tolerate everything and make a happy peaceful environment, then you know you have made the right choice. Angad and I might not be a perfect couple and we do have minor fights once in a while, but we have great understanding. The best part is he has a good sense of humour and gets romantic in the most unexpected way.”

