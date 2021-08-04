Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHADHUPIA Neha Dhupia opens up about her 5 am pregnancy cravings

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child, is embracing all aspects of her pregnancy, especially her 5 am cravings! The 'Roadies' star took to her Instagram at 5 in the morning and posted a story saying, "Oh hello there refrigerator!!!...5 am munches while the houses is asleep...call it late night or early breakfast...I call pregnancy."

Neha had announced her second pregnancy sometime back. Taking to social media, Neha had uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr. Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare."

Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Recently, Neha had shared a video of her practicing yoga and revealed that she has been doing all the exercises before conceiving. She wrote: "They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre-natal yoga and must be done under guidance."

Founder of 'Freedom To Feed', a parenting initiative community, Neha is also actively engaged in World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7). Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. The star couple announced the news of their second pregnancy on July 18, 2021

(With ANI inputs)