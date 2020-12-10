Neetu Kapoor CONFIRMS she is Covid19 positive: I'm in self-quarantine, taking medication

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LIVEISHUSAMAR Neetu Kapoor CONFIRMS she is Covid19 positive

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor has finally confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID19. The actress was shooting for her comeback film Jug Jug Jeeyo when she contracted the virus along with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support!.

She added, "Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care." Neetu Kapoor has also shared a video earlier undergoing the COVID19 test. However, she deleted the post soon after.

On a related note, Varun Dhawan also earlier shared the news with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation. He had written, "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time... thank u. However, he deleted the post and later and shared another picture.

His updated caption read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time.. thank u."

Varun was also shooting in Chandigarh for Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when he contracted the virus. Several reports stated that actor Anil Kapoor, who was also shooting for the same project with the team, has also tested positive, However, he clarified with a tweet that he is COVIS19 negative. He tweeted to put an end to rumours.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil had posted.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

Shoot of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has reportedly been put on hold for now.

