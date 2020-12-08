Varun Dhawan's EPIC reply to troll who said he is faking Covid-19 diagnosis

Image Source : TWITTER/@IMSHIVA17 Varun Dhawan's epic reply to trolls

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Monday confirmed that he has contracted COVID19 while shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo. Taking to social media, he revealed that his spirits are high and he is taking each day at a time. While the actor advised his fans and everyone to take care of themselves and be careful, one troll claimed that the actor is faking that he has been diagnosed. The actor was quick to give an epic reply and shut him down with his wit.

A Instagram user commented, "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai." Giving it back to the troll, Varun Dhawan replied, "Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son."

Varun earlier shared the news with a picture that has him talking to friends on video call during his isolation. He had written, "VITAMIN FRIENDS...So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time... thank u. However he deleted the post and later and shared another picture.

His update caption read, "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time.. thank u."

Varun was shooting in Chandigarh for Raj Mehta's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo when he contracted the virus. Several reports have stated that Neetu Kapoor as well as director Mehta have also tested Covid-19 positive. Last week, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also shooting with the same project with the team, tweeted to put an end to rumours that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil had posted.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

Shoot of "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has reportedly been put on hold for now.

