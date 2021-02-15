Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETIMOHAN18 Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child; share adorable pics

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday gave a piece of good news to their fans as they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

She also shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump. In the pictures, Neeti can be seen wearing a bright yellow shirt dress. She chose to wear boho styled footwear along with golden bracelets and a pendant chain. She kept her hair open. Nihaar complimented Neeti in a plain pink shirt and blue denim. The parents to be are all smiles as they posed for the camera.

Nihaar Pandya, 37, posted the same photos on his profile.

"Happy anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it," the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor wrote in the caption.

Many popular celebrities showered their love and blessings on the couple. Gauahar Khan commented, "Omg congratulations you two .... god bless always, followed by heart emojis." Actor Gautam Rode wrote, "Arrey wah Mubarak ho tum dono ko , I mean teeno ko." Tahira Kashyap dropped red Heart emoji in the comments. Actress Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Gb!!! Congratulations you guys." Singer Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Congratulations followed by a red heart emoji."

Earlier on Kapil Sharma's show, Nihaar had revealed that he was in love with Neeti even before he met him for the first time. “A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti started her career with. I asked him several times to introduce us, but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started." The couple tied the knot in 2019 at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.