Neena Gupta gets an adorable wish from daughter Masaba on 61st birthday

Bollywood and Television actress, Neena Gupta is one of the most remarkable celebrities the entertainment industry has got. Having impressed everyone with her performances in many Hindi films, she went on to add some international ones to her name including--Gandhi in 1982, The Deceivers in 1988, Mirza Ghalib in 1989, Custody in 1993, etc. Neena is celebrating her 61st birthday on June 4 and on the occasion, her daughter and fashion designer Masaba Gupta took it as an opportunity to thank her for giving her the "greatest lesson" of life. Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old Masaba shared a throwback photo of her mom from the 1983 film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro along with a heartfelt message.

She captioned the photo as, "Happy Birthday mom thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta."

Have a look:

Masaba is Neena's daughter with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. After their split, she went on to marry chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. Talking about raising Masaba as a single mother, Neena was quoted by IANS as, "My father played a very important role in raising my daughter. He especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life."

Currently, Neena is quarantining with her husband Vivek Mehra. She keeps on sharing her daily activities on social media for her fans. Check out some of them here:

On the professional front, Neena was last seen in Shubh Mangal Hai Zyada Saavdhan. Her Amazon Prime's Panchayat also gathered applauds from the audience.

