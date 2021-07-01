Navya Nanda thinks grandfather Amitabh Bachchan is 'coolest' as he rides Harley in throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has taken the Internet by storm with his latest Instagram post. The actor shared a throwback picture of himself riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. It is an old poster from his 2011 film Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Taking to photo-sharing app on Wednesday, Big B posted the dapper photo in which he is seen wearing a black leather jacket. Adding a spark to his alluring personality are his dark blue sunglasses as he rode the bike.

"… riding a Harley is a world of its own ..." Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post. Well his post is impressing one and all. While fans cannot get over this look of his, his granddaughter Navya Nanda thinks he is "the coolest". This is what she mentioned while commenting on the post followed by a fire emoji. Several others also dropped compliments for Bachchan. actor Angad Bedi responded to Navya's comment writing, "@navyananda and the hottest". Other celebrities including, Neena Gupta, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Shweta Bachchan, Divya Dutta, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Lara Dutta liked Bachchan's post.

On the work front, the 78-year-old actor is one of the industry's busiest. He has several high-profile films lined up over the next months. His upcoming slate of work includes a string of films from varied genres. He has Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film "Brahmastra" with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty starrer "Chehre" for release.

Apart from these he also has, "Jhund", "MayDay", "Goodbye" and a remake of the Hollywood film "The Intern" coming up besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.