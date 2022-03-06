Naseeruddin Shah reveals suffering from 'onomatomania'; Know everything about this condition

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in an interview revealed that he is suffering from a condition called onomatomania. The actor shared that it is because of this condition that he keeps repeating a word or a phrase and is not able to rest even if he wants to. For the unversed, Onomatomania is an illness in which a person persistently speaks a word or a phrase for no reason. While talking on a YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks he spoke about his condition. "I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I'm not joking. It's a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary," he said.

Naseer even explained what the condition means. “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it. I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love.”

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. He played the role of Deepika Padukone's character father in the movie. The film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. It started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Shah was also seen in web series Kaun Banega Shikarwati. The series also starred Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Raghubir Yadav and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles. It is a dramedy based on the life of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family.