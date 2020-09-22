Renowned film-theatre actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar dies due to COVID19

Image Source : TWITTER Ashalata Wabgaonkar

Renowned Marathi, Hindi films and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passed away after a four-day battle with Covid-19 at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79. She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend. The end came at the hospital early on Tuesday morning at 4:45 am. Popularly known as Ashalata, the Goa-born actress had reportedly contracted the infection during the shootings of a teleserial. Her last rites will be performed in Satara.

Ashalata had gone to Satara to participate in the shooting of Marathi serial "Aai Kalubai" and there she was tested Corona positive.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar has many great Hindi films to her credit. Her first Bollywood film was 'Zanjeer'. In this film, Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's step mother. The film was released in the year 1973. On the other hand, Ashalata got her real identity in Bollywood from Basu Chatterjee's film Apne Paraye. For this film, she received the Filmfare Best Co-Artist Award. The actress had done many brilliant films including Ankush, Apne Paraye, Ahista Ahista, Shaukin, Woh Saat Din, Namak Halal and Yaadon Ki Kasam.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

