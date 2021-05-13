Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALBETUL_ Mukesh Khanna's elder sister dies due to lung congestion

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna took to Instagram on Wednesday to express grief over the death of his elder sister in Delhi. The actor was very heartbroken as he lost his only sister to lung congestion. Taking to social media, the actor said, "Yesterday I struggled to tell the truth of the false news about my death. But I did not know that a terrible truth is hovering over me. Today my only elder sister Kamal Kapoor has passed away in Delhi, I am very sorry for her death, we have all come into the family."

Mukesh Khanna revealed that his sister had won over Covid19 in 12 days but succumbed to lung congestion. He added, "After defeating Covid in 12 days, she was defeated by Lung congestion. Do not know how God is calculating. Really, I am shaken for the first time in my life. Ashrupurit Naman, emotional tribute."

On Tuesday, the rumours of Mukesh Khanna's death started doing the rounds on the internet. The actor took to his Instagram to share a video and informed his fans that he is 'perfectly alright'. He captioned the video saying, "I am perfectly alright." He added in Hindi that these people who spread rumors are the ones who create havoc. He said that they should be 'caught and killed'. Khanna further clarified that with the blessings of all his fans and loved ones, he is healthy. Take a look at the video here-

Further talking about the death hoax, Mukesh Khanna told TOI, "I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago."

He added, "I am glad that I am perfectly fine and such a rumour about me was terrible. It causes stress on not just me but my family as well."

Khanna played many stellar roles in TV shows and films and was a popular name among the viewers. Other than Shaktimaan, he also played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic show 'Mahabharat' that became immensely popular.