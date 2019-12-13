Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal no more

Moushumi Chatterjee’s daughter Payal dies after prolonged illness

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal breathed her last at the age of 45. Payal, who was diagnosed with a deadly form of diabetes at a young age, was ill since 2017. She was even comatose last year.

As per India Today report, Moushumi and her husband Jayanta Mukherjee accused Payal's husband Dicky Sinha of neglecting her health issues. Hence, they filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in November 2018. The parents requested to be appointed as Payal’s guardians so that they can give Payal the required medical needs.

Payal's husband Dicky Sharma allegedly stopped her physiotherapy treatment and did not clear the dues of the staff attending her. The petition also claimed that Dicky did not makes changed her diet, as suggested by the doctor.

Reportedly Dicky refused to give Payal’s medical papers to Moushumi and Jayanta. He even didn't allow them to meet her “by alleging that since he is her lawfully wedded husband and he has acquired a greater right to care for her than the parents.”

For the unversed, Moushumi made her film debut with Bengali movie Balika Badhu at the age of 15. She ventured into Bollywood in 1972 with Shakti Samanta’s Anuraag. Moushumi has worked with yesteryear superstars such as Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Jeetendra and Sanjeev Kumar.