Mouni Roy slays in pink bikini on her Thailand vacay. Pictures inside

Mouni Roy redefines beauty in her latest bikini photos.

September 29, 2019
Mouni Roy's pictures from her Thailand vacation

Mouni Roy is an epitome of beauty and her latest Instagram pictures from her Thailand vacation are proof. The actress, who turned a year older on September 28, rang in her birthday alongside the picturesque beaches of Thailand. The actress shared a couple of photos from her vacay in which she can be seen sizzling in a pink bikini. Black sunnies and a hat completed Mouni's beach look.

''Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes & msgs. Donot know how to say how grateful I am. Thank you,'' Mouni captioned a photo which she shared on Instagram. 

Check out other photos:

A warm cup of paradise .... #birthdayescape @discoversoneva

Wonderlanding 💗 @discoversoneva

It was definitely a birthday escape for Mouni who will kickstart Made In China promotions once she is back. Made In China directed by Mikhil Musale also features Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal in important roles.

The actress who made her acting debut with daily soaps stepped in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold last year.  This year, Mouni was also seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. The biggest project the actress currently has is Brahmastra. Mouni is playing an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's directorial which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

