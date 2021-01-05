Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Mohanlal's latest workout video comes with a lesson: Follow a healthy habit

In winters, everyone needs a motivation to head out for workout and we have one for you! Thanks to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal who has proven that age is just a number if you adopt healthy habits and indulge in exercising. On Tuesday, the actor took to social media and shared a video in which he gave a glimpse of what his workout routine looks like. From stretching to hitting at the gym or pulling weights or strengthening his core, the Lucifer star does it all. The video grabbed the attention of his fans so much so that within two hours it hit over 25,000 Likes and 1,600 Shares.

The 60-year-old actor captioned the post, "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going. Follow a healthy habit." He was seen wearing black T-shirt and tracks and while walking towards the gym says, "However busy I am, I try to work out every morning. It is good if everyone does so."

Have a look at the same here:

Well, this isn't the first time when we have got some fitness motivation from him as previously too, the star has shared multiple videos in which he was seen sweating out real hard while exercising. Check them out here:

On the work front, Mohanlal is these days shooting for B Unnikrishnan directorial Aaraattu which also features Shraddha Srinath Ashwin Kumar, Siddique, Saikumar and Rachana Narayanankutty. The action drama is slated to release on Onam 2021.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Drishyam 2 and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The former will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Watch the teaser here: