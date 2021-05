Mandira Bedi's headstand theory to keep 'anxiety at bay'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANDIRA BEDI Mandira Bedi

Actress Mandira Bedi took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture that captures her doing a headstand. The actress wrote about how such an exercise helps her beat anxiety and added that she has been able to achieve this after regular practice. "All inverted poses help keep my anxiety at bay. Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day. Karam karo.. phal ki chinta mat karo. Bas chinta door hi rakho #stayhome #staysafe #stayactive," she wrote.

On the work front, Mandira will soon be seen playing a cop in an upcoming murder mystery web series. It will also star Sid Makkar, Dipannita Sharma and Nauheed Cyrusi. The details of the series are under wraps, including the title.

Talking about her role she said, "I play role of Ruhana Dhulap, a sharp, short-tempered yet successful police officer. She is fierce, fiery and fantastic at what she does. However, it is this one murder case of a young businessman that has her completely web locked and she puts her all into solving it."

"I have played a police officer before but Ruhana's character is different, and what I enjoyed the most was (the fact that) her approach to each interrogation is unique. I believe this is a series that's truly one of a kind. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of this edge-of-the-seat thriller," she added.